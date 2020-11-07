ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

