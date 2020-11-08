-$0.15 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.05.

In other SmileDirectClub news, CFO Kyle Wailes acquired 20,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Katzman purchased 1,278,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 114.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.