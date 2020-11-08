-$0.17 EPS Expected for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Proteostasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 69,211 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

