-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

BCRX stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $720.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.90.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

