$0.36 EPS Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

NYSE:TREX opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 24.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 36.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

