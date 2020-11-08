$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.59. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

CATM opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $784.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.63.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit