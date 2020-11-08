$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.59. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

CATM opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $784.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

