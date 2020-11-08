0xcert (ZXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $65,196.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xcert has a market cap of $946,948.82 and approximately $65,196.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00024600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00321718 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.03433963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00027553 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

