$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.09. Plexus reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLXS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,727.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $150,939.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,270.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $2,984,605. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $62,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Plexus by 17.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35. Plexus has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

