1,827 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after purchasing an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 12,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,113,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,045.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,008.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $914.35. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,713.09, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit