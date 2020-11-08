1,827 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,827 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after purchasing an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 12,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,113,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,045.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,008.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $914.35. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,713.09, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

