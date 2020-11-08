1irstcoin Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00005676 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.22 million and $43,038.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.01090565 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00215975 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 149.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.01925434 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000168 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000248 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,967,331 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.