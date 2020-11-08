1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.32

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $13.23. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 6,547 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 43.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

