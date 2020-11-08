25,304 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 71,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

