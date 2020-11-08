$286.65 Million in Sales Expected for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce sales of $286.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the highest is $312.30 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $203.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $990.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $951.35 million, with estimates ranging from $915.00 million to $987.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 383.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.