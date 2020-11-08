$3.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62. LGI Homes reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $11.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

LGI Homes stock opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.68. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $924,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,830.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $161,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,825 shares in the company, valued at $63,381,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock worth $3,434,363 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LGI Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LGI Homes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

