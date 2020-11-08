$41.87 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce sales of $41.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the lowest is $41.50 million. ACM Research posted sales of $24.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $150.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $151.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $206.55 million, with estimates ranging from $186.20 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other ACM Research news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $5,650,696.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,692,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $427,230.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $427,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,979 shares of company stock worth $7,795,741. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $113.87.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

