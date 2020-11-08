546 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,980,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,179,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 297,100 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.