$61.44 Million in Sales Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report sales of $61.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.60 million to $65.53 million. AtriCure posted sales of $61.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $203.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $212.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $275.19 million, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $288.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,270.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,271. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

ATRC opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.92. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

