6,287 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in BorgWarner by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BWA opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

