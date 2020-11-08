$7.80 Million in Sales Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report sales of $7.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $8.40 million. American River Bankshares posted sales of $6.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year sales of $28.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $29.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.45 million, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $3,089,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $1,498,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 13.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMRB opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $61.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

