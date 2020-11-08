$704.56 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) to announce sales of $704.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.77 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE makes up about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:PAE opened at $8.43 on Thursday. PAE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.