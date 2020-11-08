$747.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to announce sales of $747.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.09 million and the lowest is $732.33 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $750.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,684 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

