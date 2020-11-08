$8.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report sales of $8.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.98 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $35.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.76 billion to $36.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.21 billion to $37.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.31.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $137.69 on Thursday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

