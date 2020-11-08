$8.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report sales of $8.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.98 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $35.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.76 billion to $36.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.21 billion to $37.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.31.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $137.69 on Thursday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit