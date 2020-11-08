8,015 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $8,137,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,537 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

