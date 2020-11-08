$82.09 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post $82.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.10 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $83.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $404.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.50 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $454.07 million, with estimates ranging from $435.48 million to $477.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.51.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.