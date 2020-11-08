89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

ETNB opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 89bio by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit