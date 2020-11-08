89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

ETNB opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 89bio by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

