91,654 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

BIG stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

