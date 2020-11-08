9,370 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $26.80 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

