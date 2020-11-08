Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.12

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.28. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 26,180 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AGD)
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
