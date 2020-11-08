Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.12

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.28. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 26,180 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

