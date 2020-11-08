Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,703,000 after buying an additional 609,667 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,387,000 after buying an additional 1,203,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

