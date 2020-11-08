Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 87.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock worth $25,423,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

