Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.50. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.