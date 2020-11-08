Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.50. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.
