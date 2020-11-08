AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.87

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $18.78. AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1,105,777 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million and a PE ratio of -30.83.

About AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit