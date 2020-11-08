AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.87

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $18.78. AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1,105,777 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million and a PE ratio of -30.83.

About AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

