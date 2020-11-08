Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 189,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $306.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

