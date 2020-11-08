Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $306.72 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $310.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

