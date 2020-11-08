Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $825.87

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $825.87 and traded as high as $859.00. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) shares last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 248,274 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 825.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 747.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)’s payout ratio is presently 25.18%.

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £510 ($666.32).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

