Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

