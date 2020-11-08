Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $481-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $475 million.Alteryx also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.31 EPS.

AYX stock traded down $29.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. 6,859,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.48 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.53.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $211,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,456 shares of company stock worth $14,627,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

