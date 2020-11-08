Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $49.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.97 million and the lowest is $49.00 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $210.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.25 million to $214.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $199.45 million to $202.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13.

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

