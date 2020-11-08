Ambient Water (OTCMKTS:AWGI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ambient Water Corp (OTCMKTS:AWGI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Ambient Water shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,528,000 shares trading hands.

Ambient Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWGI)

Ambient Water Corporation designs and builds air-to-water appliances for residential and commercial drinking water applications based on patented, patent pending, and proprietary technologies in the United States. The company's air-to-water technology systems produce water from the atmosphere by using a condensing surface and a proprietary filtration system that removes dust, airborne particles, and bacteria to generate drinking water.

