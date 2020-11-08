Ambient Water (OTCMKTS:AWGI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Ambient Water Corp (OTCMKTS:AWGI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Ambient Water shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,528,000 shares trading hands.

Ambient Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWGI)

Ambient Water Corporation designs and builds air-to-water appliances for residential and commercial drinking water applications based on patented, patent pending, and proprietary technologies in the United States. The company's air-to-water technology systems produce water from the atmosphere by using a condensing surface and a proprietary filtration system that removes dust, airborne particles, and bacteria to generate drinking water.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ambient Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambient Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit