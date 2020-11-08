AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 9,049,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,658,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

