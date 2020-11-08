AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC Networks stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

