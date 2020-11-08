American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

AEP opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

