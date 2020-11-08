American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $242.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

