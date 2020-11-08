American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after buying an additional 1,636,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

AMT opened at $242.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

