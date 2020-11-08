American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $162.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

