Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,996. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

