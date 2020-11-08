Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,141,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,988.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,420 shares of company stock worth $3,548,996. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.42.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.