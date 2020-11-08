AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.20-8.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.42. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20 to $8.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $535,250.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.