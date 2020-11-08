Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $19.18. Amerisur Resources shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 4,817,237 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

About Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

