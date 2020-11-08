Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 128,450 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

